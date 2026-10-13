JPMorgan unleashes $1.5T push for US critical minerals

JPMorganChase (NYSE: JPM) plans to channel $1.5 trillion into industries vital to US economic security over the next decade, including critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and defence technology, as Washington seeks to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains.

The Security and Resiliency Initiative includes up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture capital investments in selected companies, primarily in the US, to accelerate innovation and domestic manufacturing, the bank said in a statement. JPMorgan had previously planned to facilitate and finance about $1 trillion in these sectors over 10 years but now aims to increase that commitment by as much as 50%.

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing—all of which are essential for our national security,” JPMorganChase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. “Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy.”

The initiative underscores growing concerns over US exposure to foreign suppliers of materials and technologies essential to defence, energy and industrial production. It could expand financing opportunities for mining and processing companies seeking to establish domestic supply chains, while supporting emerging technologies that require secure access to strategic resources.

Priorities

JPMorganChase has identified 27 investment subcategories across four broad sectors: supply chains and advanced manufacturing, defence and aerospace, energy independence and resilience, and frontier technologies.

Critical minerals, pharmaceutical precursors and robotics fall under the manufacturing category, while defence investments will target autonomous systems, drones, secure communications and aerospace technologies.

Energy financing will include nuclear power, battery storage, distributed energy and electrical grid resilience. The technology portfolio will cover artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing and other emerging industries, including semiconductors and nanomaterials.

The bank will support companies ranging from middle-market businesses to large corporations through lending, financial advisory services and selective direct investments.

“This new initiative includes efforts like ensuring reliable access to life-saving medicines and critical minerals, defending our nation, building energy systems to meet AI-driven demand and advancing technologies like semiconductors and data centers,” Dimon said. “Our support of clients in these industries remains unwavering.”

The financing commitment does not represent $1.5 trillion in direct investment by JPMorganChase. Most of the initiative involves facilitating and financing transactions for clients, with the separate $10-billion allocation earmarked for potential equity and venture capital investments.

Support expansion

JPMorganChase plans to recruit additional bankers, investment professionals and industry specialists to support the initiative. It will also establish an external advisory council comprising public- and private-sector leaders to help shape its long-term strategy.

The bank’s existing relationships could provide a broad platform for deploying capital. It serves 34,000 mid-sized companies and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses, alongside established private equity and venture capital partners.

Its Commercial & Investment Bank has held a leading position in global investment banking for more than 15 years, with experience financing and advising companies in defence, aerospace, healthcare and energy.

The initiative will draw on research into private companies, rare earth supply chains and emerging technologies. JPMorganChase’s recently established Center for Geopolitics will provide analysis of international developments, while its Asset & Wealth Management division will contribute investment expertise.

Beyond financing, the bank intends to advocate for policies that encourage research and development, streamline permitting and procurement, and reduce regulatory barriers. It also plans to work with business and community partners to strengthen workforce training in industries facing shortages of skilled labour.

Implementation will depend partly on the ability of companies to advance projects through permitting, secure qualified workers and establish commercially viable operations. The initiative sets out financing ambitions rather than guaranteed spending or completed investments.

“America needs more speed and investment,” Dimon said. “It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulations, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system not aligned to the skills we need.”

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