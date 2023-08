JPMorgan's AI intern

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.JPMorgan Chase wants to save bankers the time, headaches and intern-wrangling it takes to get the lowdown on other companies. The financial institution is seeking to patent a system to "automatically discover and extract information" on public and private companies. Using what it calls an "artificial intelligence-based framework" that includes machine learning and natural language processing, the system essentially digs up all publicly available information on a company and aggregates it into one place. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel