International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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07.04.2026 05:45:00
JPMorgan's Dimon Warns Europe Is on a Slow Decline -- and That Is Now a Direct Risk for U.S. Investors With International Exposure
Few people have their fingers on the pulse of the global economy like Jamie Dimon.The JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO runs the country's #1 bank by assets and has done so for 20 years, guiding it through everything from the great financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivering more than 1,000% total return to shareholders, well ahead of the S&P 500's return.Dimon has also developed a reputation as a straight-shooter who isn't afraid to share his opinion on the global economy or geopolitics, so it's worth paying attention to what he has to say. Dimon released his annual shareholder letter on Monday, and he had a lot of thoughts to share on interest rates, the rising national debt, and the importance of American values, among other topics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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