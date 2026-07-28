Alliance One International Aktie
WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012
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28.07.2026 22:05:00
JPMorgan's Record Quarter Came as Jamie Dimon Warned of "Tectonic" Risks Below the Surface
The second quarter was a hot one for bank stocks. The largest ones benefited from major investment banking moves, and nearly all of them enjoyed robust consumer activity.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), specifically, had a record quarter across metrics, and its stock is hitting record highs as a result. However, CEO Jamie Dimon warned of several risks in the economy, and smart investors should listen carefully.JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. by far, with more than $4 trillion in assets. Its performance at a given time is a valid reflection of broader economic and banking trends. It's also well diversified between commercial and consumer banking, whereas other banks lean toward one or the other. This gives JPMorgan Chase particular insight into both sides of the banking coin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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