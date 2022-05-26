|
26.05.2022 15:15:00
JRW Realty Facilitates the Acquisition of Six Walmarts in Louisiana
PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a nationwide commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to finding and delivering net-leased properties, has facilitated the acquisition of six Walmart Neighborhood Markets in Louisiana on behalf of its client for a total price of $84 million.
The six stores account for approximately 43,000 square feet each and are located in the southern or coastal Louisiana towns of Meraux, Houma, Prairieville, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Thibodaux. All purchases have single-tenant net leases in place, with individual prices ranging from $11.8 million to just under $16.5 million. The total square footage of the six stores is 257,427.
JRW Realty's Jennifer Rodriguez Ventura facilitated the deal on behalf of an institutional buyer with a demand for specific net-leased properties. JLL's Alex Sharrin represented the seller in the transaction.
"Jennifer worked diligently to bring this transaction to fruition," JRW Realty's president of single-tenant net lease Melinda Marston said. "We always seek the right kinds of properties for our clients' private real estate investment firms. As they have solid backing and resources, they are actively engaging in deals of this size and higher."
Walmart Neighborhood Markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, affordable groceries, and merchandise. Each location employs up to 95 associates.
"Our clients have specific criteria for purchasing real estate," Marston said. "One such criteria is net-leased properties tenanted by creditworthy clients. These Walmart Neighborhood Markets fit that description as well as anything could, and we are delighted to have been able to bring this deal to our clients and to help them complete a successful closing."
About JRW Realty
JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.
Single-Tenant Net Lease Sourcing Contact
Melinda Marston, President - STNL
CA DRE #01950977
melinda@jrwrealty.com
(626) 696-2910
Jennifer Rodriguez Ventura
CA DRE #01966871
jennifer@jrwrealty.com
(626) 720-1559
Multi-Tenant Retail Sourcing Contact
Joel Staffilino, President - Multi-Tenant Retail
jstaffilino@jrwrealty.com
(513) 227-4502
Media Inquiries
press@jrwrealty.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jrw-realty-facilitates-the-acquisition-of-six-walmarts-in-louisiana-301555534.html
SOURCE JRW Realty
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.