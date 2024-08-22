JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija‘ unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2024

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2024 was 768.3 thousand euros, which is by 1.0 % higher than in the first six months of 2023, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 61.4 thousand euros – by 27.6 % or 23.4 thousand euros less, compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

During the reporting period, the Company received a new medium-duty truck on a financial lease for five years.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of Cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The Company offers Latvian farms to test genome samples of herd animals in the US genetics laboratory.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

