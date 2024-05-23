|
23.05.2024 15:10:00
JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2024
In the first three months of 2024, the net turnover was 378.2 thousand. euros, which is 4.9% less than in the first three months of the previous year, whereas profit before taxes was 29.8 thousand. euros – by 37.1 thousand. euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2023.
JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of Cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.
Valda Malniece
Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department
E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siguldas CMAS JSCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Siguldas CMAS JSCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siguldas CMAS JSC
|6,75
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX behauptet -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich kaum. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.