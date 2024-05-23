JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2024

In the first three months of 2024, the net turnover was 378.2 thousand. euros, which is 4.9% less than in the first three months of the previous year, whereas profit before taxes was 29.8 thousand. euros – by 37.1 thousand. euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of Cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment