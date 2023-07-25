|
25.07.2023 11:00:00
JSC “Latvijas Gaze” statement of suspension of trading in the Company’s shares on July 27, 2023
JSC "Latvijas Gaze” has approached the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange with a request to suspend trading in the Company’s shares due to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for July 27, 2023.
The Company’s has asked for trading in shares to be suspended until information on the decisions adopted at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is published.
On July 24, 2023, based on the request by JSC "Latvijas Gaze”, the Board of Nasdaq Riga adopted a decision to suspend trading in JSC "Latvijas Gaze” (GZE1R, ISIN: LV0000100899) shares as of the start of the July 27, 2023 trading session.
The stock exchange’s decision on the resumption of trading will be announced separately.
Yours sincerely,
AS "Latvijas Gaze”
Board
About JSC "Latvijas Gaze”?
Founded in 1991, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.? The company’s shares have been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Latvijas Gaze JSCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Latvijas Gaze JSCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Latvijas Gaze JSC
|10,15
|2,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX schließt auf grünem Terrain -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der Wiener Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am zweiten Handelstag der Woche kaum bewegt. An den US-Börsen ist am Dienstag wenig Bewegung auszumachen. In Asien ging es am Dienstag überwiegen nach oben.