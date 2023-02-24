|
24.02.2023 10:18:58
JSC Halyk Bank:
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
24 February 2023
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
On Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Banks audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Banks FY 2022 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 13 March 2023.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.
The registration is open until March 14, 2023 (including), for the registration please click here.
Presentation will be also available starting from 14 March 2023 at:
https://halykbank.com/financial-results
Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Banks website:
https://halykbank.com/financial-results.
|
