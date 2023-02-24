24.02.2023 10:18:58

JSC Halyk Bank:

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank:

24-Feb-2023 / 09:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

24 February 2023

 

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

 

 

12M & 4Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

 

On Tuesday, 14 March 2023 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Banks audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Banks FY 2022 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 13 March 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

 

The registration is open until March 14, 2023 (including), for the registration please click here.

 

Presentation will be also available starting from 14 March 2023 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

 

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Banks website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information please contact:

 

JSC Halyk Bank

 

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

+7 (727) 3301677

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 225696
News ID: 1568173

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568173&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten