04.05.2022 14:56:12

JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

04-May-2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

04 May 2022

 

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

 

 

1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation

 

On Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Banks 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by the Q&A session. Halyk Banks 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 17 May 2022.

 

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

 

The registration is open until 18 May 2022 (including), for the registration please click here.

 

The presentation will be also available starting from 18 May 2022 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

 

The recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Banks website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

 

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information please contact:

 

JSC Halyk Bank

 

Mira Kasenova

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

+7 (727) 3301677

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
