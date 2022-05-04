|
04.05.2022 14:56:12
JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
04 May 2022
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
1Q 2022 Results Conference Invitation
On Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Banks 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by the Q&A session. Halyk Banks 1Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 17 May 2022.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.
The registration is open until 18 May 2022 (including), for the registration please click here.
The presentation will be also available starting from 18 May 2022 at:
https://halykbank.com/financial-results
The recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Banks website:
https://halykbank.com/financial-results.
For further information please contact:
|
