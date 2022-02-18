18.02.2022 13:52:52

JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

18-Feb-2022 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

 

As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 10 February 2022 the powers of Mr. Anton Musin as a member of the Management Board were terminated. As a result, the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been decreased to 8 people. Starting from 10 February 2022, Mr. Anton Musin was appointed as a Chief Managing Director responsible for IT and Innovations, as part of the senior management team.

 

 

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 11,284.5 bn as at 30 September 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 591 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 144083
EQS News ID: 1283603

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283603&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S 12,50 4,17% Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen