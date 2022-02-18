|
18.02.2022 13:52:52
JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank
As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 10 February 2022 the powers of Mr. Anton Musin as a member of the Management Board were terminated. As a result, the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been decreased to 8 people. Starting from 10 February 2022, Mr. Anton Musin was appointed as a Chief Managing Director responsible for IT and Innovations, as part of the senior management team.
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.
With total assets of KZT 11,284.5 bn as at 30 September 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 591 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
- ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|144083
|EQS News ID:
|1283603
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank (EQS Group)
|
27.01.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings Reaffirms Halyk Bank's Rating at 'BB+/B', outlook Stable (EQS Group)
|
10.12.21
|JSC Halyk Bank: ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE INVITATION TO PARTICIPATE IN RESPECT OF ITS GDR PURCHASE TRANSACTION (EQS Group)
|
02.12.21
|JSC Halyk Bank: Invitation to Participate in GDR Purchase Transaction (EQS Group)
|
19.11.21
|JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the nine month and third quarter ended 30 September 2021 (EQS Group)
|
08.11.21
|JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.21
|Ausblick: Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.08.19
|JSC Halyk Bank: Moody's affirmed Halyk Bank Ratings at 'Ba1' and changed the outlook from stable to positive (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.