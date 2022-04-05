JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 1 April 2022 the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been increased to 9 people.

Starting from 1 April 2022, the powers of Ms. Aliya Karpykova and Mr. Askar Smagulov as a members of the Management Board were terminated.

Starting from 1 April 2022, Mr. Roman Aleksander Maszczyk was appointed as a Member of the Management Board, Deputy CEO responsible for Compliance, Risk - Management, Data Science and Collateral, Chief Compliance Controller.

Mr. Maszczyk previously served as Director of the Office of Chief Data Scientist. He has joined the Halyk team in April 2020 as the Director of the Digital Lending Risk Department - Project Manager. Previously, he held senior positions in foreign banks: Bank Polski SA, Nadra Bank in Kyiv, National Bank "Trust" in Moscow, Bank Handlowy, Bank BISE SA.

Starting from 1 April 2022, Mr. Nariman Mukushev was appointed as a Member of the Management Board, Deputy CEO responsible for Digital Government Services, Ecosystem and Customer Experience.

Mr. Mukushev has joined the Halyk team in May 2021 as Managing Director responsible for Digital Government Services. At various times he held senior IT positions in organizations such as BI Innovations, JSC Kazpost, JSC Kazkommertsbank. From June 2018 to June 2020, he served as a Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Starting from 1 April 2022, Ms. Olga Vuros was appointed as a Member of the Management Board, Deputy CEO responsible for Corporate Banking.

Ms. Vuros previously served as Director of Corporate Clients Department. She has many years of experience in the Bank in corporate business and took part in large-scale projects of the Bank.

The composition of the Management Board of the Bank is following:

Ms. Umut Shayakhmetova - Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Murat Koshenov - Deputy CEO, Finance, Subsidiaries and International Activities; Mr. Aivar Bodanov - Deputy CEO, Security, Information Security and Problem Loans; Ms. Olga Vuros - Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking; Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov - Deputy CEO, Retail Banking and Soft Collection; Mr. Roman Maszczyk -Deputy CEO, Compliance, Risk - Management, Data Science and Collateral, Chief Compliance Controller; Mr. Nariman Mukushev - Deputy CEO, Digital Government Services, Ecosystem and Customer Experience; Mr. Yertay Salimov - Deputy CEO, Operations, Treasury and Resources; Mr. Dauren Sartayev - Deputy CEO, SME Banking, Transactional Banking, PR and Marketing.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

