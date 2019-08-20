|
20.08.2019 13:43:03
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the six month ended 30 June 2019
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
20 August 2019
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'
Consolidated financial results
for the six month ended 30 June 2019
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases its condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Consolidated income statements
Net income increased to KZT 89.7bn for 2Q 2019 compared to KZT 24.1bn for 2Q 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets for KZT 28.5bn in 2Q 2018, as well as Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) de-recognition of tax loss carry forward of KZT 43.3bn in 2Q 2018 due to the merger into Halyk Bank.
Interest income increased to KZT 179.9bn for 2Q 2019 compared to KZT 171.0bn for 2Q 2018 mainly as a result of increase in average balances of interest-earning assets. Interest expense decreased slightly by 0.6% compared to 2Q 2018. Net interest margin increased to 5.1% p.a. for 2Q 2019 compared to 5.0% in 1Q 2019 mainly due to increase in share of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets.
Cost of risk on loans to customers for 2Q 2019 was at 0.3% due to one-off repayments of large ticket problem loans.
Fee and commission income* for 2Q 2019 increased by 13.9% p.a. vs. 1Q 2019 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in payment card maintenance, as well as cash operations and bank transfers - settlements.
Prior to the merger, the transfers within legal entities' current accounts in Halyk and KKB were treated as external transfers and relevant fees were applied. After the integration, the transfers between those current accounts are being treated as internal and therefore are free of charge. As a result, fees derived from Bank transfers - settlements decreased in 2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018.
Fee and commission expense increased by 14.9% compared to 1Q 2019 mainly due to increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank.
Other non‐interest income increased by 70.8% to KZT 48.7bn for 2Q 2019 vs. KZT 28.5bn for 1Q 2019 mainly due to lower loss from revaluation of swap with NBK, and higher insurance underwriting income as a result of increased number of attracted pension annuities by subsidiary company JSC Halyk Life.
Operating expenses for 2Q 2019 decreased by 47.9% vs. 2Q 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 28.5bn in 2Q 2018 and cost optimisation on the back of synergy effect from merger of KKB into the Bank. Operating expenses for 2Q 2019 increased by 9.9% vs. 1Q 2019 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2019.
The Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 22.3% compared to 44.6% for 2Q 2018 on the back of lower operating expenses and higher operating income in 2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2018. Operating income increased by 4.1% vs. 2Q 2018 mainly due to increase in net interest income.
* Starting from 1Q 2019 the portion of fees relating to payment card operations, which was previously accounted within cash operations and bank transfers, are represented as fees derived from payment card operations. Figures for 2Q 2018 were recalculated accordingly.
Statement of financial position review
KZT mln
In 2Q 2019, total assets increased by 1.1% vs. YE 2018 and by 2.2% vs. 1Q 2019, mainly as a result of funds inflow from the REPO transactions in 2Q 2019.
Compared with the 1Q 2019, loans to customers increased by 2.0% on a gross basis and 2.1% on a net basis. Increase of gross loan portfolio in 2Q 2019 was attributable to increase in corporate loans (1.1% on a gross basis), increase in SME loans (3.2% on a gross basis), and increase in retail loans (3.2% on a gross basis).
As at the end of 2Q 2019, Stage 3 ratio decreased to 18.6% from 20.4% as at the end of 1Q 2019 as a result of repayments and write offs of previously impaired indebtedness of corporate and retail borrowers.
Deposits of legal entities and individuals decreased by 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively, compared to YE 2018 mainly due to partial withdrawal of funds by the Bank's customers to finance their ongoing needs. As at 30 June 2019, the share of corporate KZT deposits in total corporate deposits was 55.8% compared to 50.3% as at 31 March 2019, whereas the share of retail KZT deposits in total retail deposits was 41.8% compared to 42.6% as at the end of 1Q 2019.
Amounts due to credit institutions increased by 183.9% vs. 1Q 2019 mainly due to increase in loans from Kazakhstan banks under REPO agreement. As at 30 June 2019, 93.0% of the Bank's obligations to financial institutions were represented by loans from Kazakhstan banks (incl. loans under REPO agreements), KazAgro national managing holding, DAMU development fund, Development Bank of Kazakhstan drawn in 2014-2017 within the framework of government programmes supporting certain sectors of economy.
Debt securities issued increased by 9.1% compared to 1Q 2019. As at the date of this press-release, the Bank's debt securities portfolio was as follows:
Compared with the 1Q 2019 total equity decreased by 1.9% due to payout of dividends to its shareholders in 2Q 2019.
The Bank's capital adequacy ratios were as follows*:
* minimum capital adequacy requirements: k1 - 9.5%, k1-2 - 10.5% and k2 - 12.0%, including conservation buffer of 3% and systemic buffer of 1% for each of these ratios.
The condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June
2019, including the notes attached thereto, are available on Halyk Bank's website: https://halykbank.kz/en/investors/ifrs-reports.
A 1H & 2Q 2019 results webcast will be hosted at 2:00 p.m. London time/9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, 21 August 2019:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/halyk20190821
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006.
In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets - and merged it fully in July 2018.
With total assets of KZT 9,059.1 billion as at 30 June 2019, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 641 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz
