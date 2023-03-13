|
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
Consolidated financial results
for the year ended 31 December 2022
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan and its subsidiaries (together the Bank) (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial statements and independent auditors report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Consolidated income statements
KZT mln
The net profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to KZT 553.8bn in 12M 2022, up 19.8% compared with KZT 462.4bn in 12M 2021 mainly due to significant increase in lending business, including acquisition of Sbers loan portfolio, as well as increase in net gain on foreign exchange operations and net fee and commission income.
The interest income for 12M 2022 increased by 41.8% vs. 12M 2021 mainly due to increase in average rate and balances of loans to customers. The interest expense for 12M 2022 increased by 57.4% vs. 12M 2021 mainly as a result of the growth in average rate and balances of amounts due to customers. Consequently, net interest income for 12M 2022 grew by 30.6% vs. 12M 2021. In 12M 2022, the net interest margin was affected by the increase in average rates on both loans to customers and amounts due to customers following the base rate hike from 10.25% to 16.75% in 12M 2022. Furthermore, the share of loans to customers in total interest-earning assets increased substantially. Moreover, there was an increase in the average rate and average balances of FX amounts due from credit institutions and FX interest-earning cash and cash equivalents following the global increase of USD interest rates. As a result, net interest margin increased to 5.6% p.a. for 12M 2022 compared to 5.2% p.a. for 12M 2021.
The cost of risk on loans to customers for 12M 2022 was at 1.2% reflecting more normalized credit loss expenses on corporate and SME loan portfolio and higher credit loss expenses on retail loan portfolio.
In 12M 2022, the overall dynamics of the fee and commission income and expense was driven by the increased transactional activity as a result of the clients inflow due to changes in the operating landscape. The net fee and commission income for 12M 2022 increased by 25.8% vs. 12M 2021 due to increase in net transactional income of both legal entities and individuals (9), as well as in fees on letters of credit and guarantees issued, which was mainly propped by the increase in overall volume of letters of credit and guarantees issued.
Net foreign exchange gain increased by 5.9x for 12M 2022 vs. 12M 2021 mainly due to the volatility of exchange rates and interest rates, which resulted in significant growth in net dealing income.
Other non-interest income (10) decreased by 81.3% for 12M 2022 vs. 12M 2021 mainly due to the loss and other related expenses on disposal of subsidiaries amid the sale of subsidiary banks in Tajikistan and Russia.
The net insurance income (11) for 12M 2022 decreased by 50.3% year-on-year, due to increase in insurance reserve expenses on unsecured consumer loans with a borrowers life insurance bundle.
The operating expenses for 12M 2022 increased by 11.7% vs. 12M 2021 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from March 1, 2022, the employee premiums reserve accrued in 12M 2022, as well as increase in charity expenses and IT investments.
The cost-to-income ratio decreased to 19.0% compared to 24.1% for 12M 2021 amid higher operating income for 12M 2022.
Statement of financial position review
KZT mln
As at YE 2022, total assets were up 18.4% year-to-date. This was due to the growth in amounts due to customers to support the expansion of lending business.
Compared with the end of 2021, loans to customers were up 32.5% on a gross and 33.8% on a net basis. The increase in the gross loan portfolio was attributable to a rise of 35.1% in corporate, 23.8% in SME and 32.7% in retail loans.
Stage 3 ratio decreased to 7.5% as at the end of 4Q 2022 mainly due to recovery and repayment of corporate problem indebtedness.
Compared with the end of 2021, the deposits of legal entities and individuals were up 29.8% and 18.2%, respectively, as a result of the clients inflow due to changes in the operating landscape. As at the-end of YE 2022, the share of KZT deposits in total corporate deposits was 60.6% compared to 52.9% as at the YE 2021, while the share in total retail deposits was 52.4% vs. 50.6% as at YE 2021.
As at YE 2022, the debt securities issued were down 7.4% year-to-date, following the timely redemption of the local unsubordinated bonds denominated in KZT with a coupon rate of 8.75% in the amount of KZT 93,632 million on 19 January 2022, the timely redemption of the bonds listed on AIX with a coupon rate of 3% in the amount of USD 100 million on 1 April 2022 and the timely redemption of the bonds listed on AIX with a coupon rate of 3% in the amount of USD 83 million on 19 April 2022. As at the date of this press-release, the Banks debt securities portfolio was as follows:
In FY 2022 the total equity of the Bank increased by KZT 337.6bn or by 21.5% compared to the YE 2021, as a result of net profit earned by the Bank during 12M 2022.
The Banks capital adequacy ratios were as follows*:
* The minimum regulatory capital adequacy requirements are 9.5%, for k1, 10.5% for k1-2 and 12% for k2, including a conservation buffer of 3% and systemic buffer of 1% for each.
The consolidated financial statements and independent auditors report for the year ended 31 December 2022, including the notes attached thereto, are available on Halyk Banks website: http://halykbank.com/financial-results.
A 12M & 4Q 2022 results webcast will be hosted at 1:00 p.m. London time/8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, 14 March 2023. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. The registration is open until 14 March 2023 (including), for the registration please click here.
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.
With total assets of KZT 14,311.4bn as at December 31, 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.
The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 572 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
