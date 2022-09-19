|
19.09.2022 07:05:52
JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
PRESS-RELEASE
Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
19 September 2022
Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM"), published on September 19 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the EGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.
***
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.
With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.
The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
- ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|188791
|EQS News ID:
|1444861
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimische gelingt ebenso wie dem deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel etwas schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.