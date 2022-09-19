Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 07:05:52

JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
19-Sep-2022 / 06:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS-RELEASE

 

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

 

19 September 2022

 

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "EGM"), published on September 19 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the EGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.             

 

***

 

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. 

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

+7 701 999 40 07

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 701 225 02 72

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 188791
EQS News ID: 1444861

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

