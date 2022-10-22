JSC Halyk Bank: INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

JOINT STOCK COMPANY

HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN

(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)

INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK

In accordance with Clause 6 of Article 51 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank announces the results of absentee voting at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank held on 21 October 2022 by absentee voting without holding an in-person general meeting of shareholders (the General Shareholders Meeting).

The items included in agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting, and resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders Meeting, and the absentee voting results:

1. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders Meeting: On approval of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting.

The resolution adopted by the General Shareholders Meeting, and absentee voting results:

To approve the Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting as stated by the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank on the fourth item in the minutes to the in-person meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank No.4 dated 16 September 2022).

The total number of the voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank 9,038,885,555. The total number of votes of the shareholders participating at the General Shareholders Meeting by absentee voting was 8,849,530,901. For 8,849,530,901, Against 0, Abstain 0, Take no part in the voting 0.

The resolution was passed by majority of votes out of the total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank presented at the meeting.

2. Item on the agenda of General Shareholders Meeting: On adoption of a resolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Banks common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend per common share of JSC Halyk Bank.

The resolution adopted by the General Shareholders Meeting, and absentee voting results:

To pay dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank (ISIN KZ000A0LE0S4) from the retained earnings of previous years:

name: JSC Halyk Bank;

location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Avenue, Medeu District, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan;

bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC NBRKKZKX, correspondent account KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN 940140000385, Bencode - 14;

the dividend payment period: 2021;

the dividend amount per common share: KZT 12.71;

the dividend payment start date: 27 October 2022;

the timing and form of dividend payments:

the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends as of 00:00 a.m. 25 October 2022 (Almaty time);

the dividend payment form bank transfer.

The total number of voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank 9,038,885,555. The total number of votes of the shareholders participating at the General Shareholders Meeting by absentee voting was 8,849,530,901. For 8,830,245,666, Against 19,285,235, Abstain 0, Take no part in the voting 0.

The resolution was passed by simple majority of votes out of the total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting.

Board of Directors

JSC Halyk Bank