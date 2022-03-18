|
18.03.2022 14:15:40
JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
PRESS-RELEASE
Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders
18 March 2022
Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of annual general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM"), published on March 3 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the AGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.
***
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.
With total assets of KZT 12,091.4bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
- ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|150167
|EQS News ID:
|1306747
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan OJSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten
|
14:15
|JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|CORRECTION: JSC Halyk Bank - Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|Ausblick: Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: Information Note on Current Situation (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (EQS Group)
|
28.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.22
|JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation (EQS Group)