JSC Halyk Bank: Informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

Halyk Bank informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting are available for shareholders

18 March 2022

Hereby, JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank"), in addition to the notice of annual general shareholders' meeting of the Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM"), published on March 3 2022, informs that the materials on the items of the agenda of the AGM are available for shareholders on the corporate website of the Bank at the following link: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information/.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,091.4bn as at 31 December 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 589 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

