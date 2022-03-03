|
03.03.2022 10:42:32
JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, 2635, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)
Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
In accordance with Article 35, clause 1 and sub-clause 3 of clause 3 of Article 37, and Article 41 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the meeting, discloses that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 22 April 2022 by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "General Shareholders' Meeting").
The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 22 March 2022.
Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting:
According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since resolutions at the General Shareholders' Meeting are passed by absentee voting.
The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for shareholders no later than thirty days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information. In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents.
To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59.
In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting, another General Shareholders' Meeting will not be adjourned.
The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting.
Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), the underlying asset of which are common shares of the Bank, intending to vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting
Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs on General Shareholders' Meeting are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, contained in the Prospectus. Copy of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank (http://backend.halykbank.com/storage/documents/files/5ea527c35f2c8.pdf) and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286U.S.A. (the 'Depository').
Materials on the items of the above agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions will be provided through the Depository in due course.
For further information please contact:
Depositary
Mrs. Tatyana Axenova
Telephone: +1 212 815 4158
E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com
Mrs. Mira Daskal
Telephone: +1 212 815 5021
E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com
JSC Halyk Bank
Ms. Mira Kassenova
Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations
Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30
E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz
Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev
Financial Institutions and International Relations
Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20
E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz
Board of Directors
JSC Halyk Bank
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|146739
|EQS News ID:
|1293837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
