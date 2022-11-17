17.11.2022 13:54:29

JSC Halyk Bank: On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
November 17, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan

 

 

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces entering into the agreement with International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC for sale of 100% shares of Halyk Bank Tajikistan CJSC (the Bank).

International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2022.

 

About Halyk Bank


Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 


About International Bank of Tajikistan


International Bank of Tajikistan is one of the successful banks of the Republic of Tajikistan with a wide network of branches and banking service centers, which offers a variety of modern banking products and services to individuals and legal entities. Its customers have the opportunity to obtain loans, invest money on favorable terms, access electronic wallets and other mobile banking services IBT24, use domestic and international bank cards.

 

- ENDS-

 

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

Nurgul Mukhadi

 

+7 727 330 16 77

NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

 

 

 
