17.11.2022 13:54:29
JSC Halyk Bank: On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
November 17, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
On entering into sale agreement for 100% shares of subsidiary in Tajikistan
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces entering into the agreement with International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC for sale of 100% shares of Halyk Bank Tajikistan CJSC (the Bank).
International Bank of Tajikistan CJSC has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2022.
About Halyk Bank
With total assets of KZT 13,735.6bn as at 30 June 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.
The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 577 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
For further information, please contact:
