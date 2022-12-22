|
22.12.2022 12:09:28
JSC Halyk Bank: On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
December 22, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
On the sale of 100% shares of subsidiary bank in Russian Federation
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces the sale of 100% shares of JSC CB Moskommertsbank.
About Halyk Bank
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.
With total assets of KZT 14,207.9bn as at September 30, 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstans leading lender.
The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 575 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com
