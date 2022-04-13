JSC Halyk Bank: Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

Part of Loans Issued by Sberbank Kazakhstan are Transferred to Halyk Bank

On April 13, 2022, Halyk Bank and SB JSC Sberbank signed an agreement under which a part of the retail loan portfolio was purchased under a cession. The transaction affected auto loans issued under the program of concessional lending of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, part of unsecured loans, loans for urgent needs and mortgage loans. The total principal amount of transferred loans is 330 billion tenge.

The purchased portfolio does not include non-performing loans.

