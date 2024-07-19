|
19.07.2024 14:00:00
JSC Latvijas Gaze: Election of the Management Board
Due to the expiration of the term of office of the Board members, under the resolution of July 18, 2024 of the Council from August 16, 2024 Aigars Kalvitis, Elita Dreimane, Denis Emelyanov and Egils Lapsalis have been re-elected members of the Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze for the term of office of one year.
Aigars Kalvitis will continue as Chairman and Denis Emelyanov will continue as Vice-Chairman of the Board respectively.
Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze"
About AS "Latvijas Gaze”?
Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.
