|
22.09.2023 18:17:36
JSW Steel slows process of buying stake in Teck coal unit
JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) is slowing down the process of buying a stake in the steelmaking coal unit of Teck Resources (TSX: TECK-B), as reported by Reuters, quoting a source close to the discussions.Ties between India and Canada deteriorated sharply after New Delhi and Ottawa expelled each other’s diplomats in a dispute over the murder of the Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens on Thursday, citing security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada.The source mentioned that discussions between India’s largest steelmaker, by capacity, and the Canadian miner regarding the stake sale had slowed down, although work on the paperwork continued.“We will wait until the issue subsides,” the source told Reuters, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the press.“We are not expecting things to go out of hand. We are doing the paperwork for the valuation, talking to banks and this is still happening,” the source added.JSW Steel declined to comment.“We do not comment on market rumors or speculation,” Teck Resources said in an emailed response to Reuters queries.Teck’s stock fell 4.4% following the Reuters report.A source close to the matter said that JSW is in talks with investment banks including Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank to secure the funding for the transaction.“The final numbers could revolve in the range of 34-37% stake,” the first source said.JSW Steel is one of the largest customers of Teck’s coal business.In July, Teck’s CEO said the company is still engaged with several suitors for the sale of its metallurgical coal business. This week, Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said the miner plans to make more investments in Canada but ruled out any chance of taking a run at Teck.(With files from Reuters) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JSW Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu JSW Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JSW Holdings Ltd
|4 727,35
|1,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.