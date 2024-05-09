JT Group Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Volume

(RTTNews) - Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company was 157.3 billion yen, an increase of 8.7 percent from last year's 144.7 billion yen.

Operating profit grew 4.6 percent to 215.8 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit increased 1.5 percent from last year to 226.7 billion yen.

Revenue increased 11.3 percent to 740.3 billion yen from 665.3 billion yen a year ago driven by an increase in the tobacco business, as well as positive currency movements. At constant currency rates, core revenue increased 5.7 percent to 676.7 billion yen.

Total volume grew 2.1 percent from last year to 132.9 billion units. RRP volume increased 25.2 percent year on year, mainly driven by the HTS segment, which is the company's investment priority.

Seperately, the company announced the appointment of Takayuki Yamaguchi as Senior Vice President, President, Pharmaceutical Business, effective from July 1. Yamaguchi succeeds Muneaki Fujimoto, who is resigning from the role as of June 30.

