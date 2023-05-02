|
JT Group Q1 Profit Rises; Backs Weak Forecast For FY23
(RTTNews) - Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company was 144.68 billion yen or 81.49 yen per share, an increase of 16.6 percent from last year's 124.11 billion yen or 69.91 yen per share.
Operating profit grew 15.7 percent to 206.4 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit increased 14.6 percent from last year to 223.4 billion yen.
Revenue increased 14.4 percent to 665.3 billion yen from 581.51 billion yen a year ago driven by top-line growth in the tobacco and pharmaceutical businesses. At constant currency rates, core revenue increased 6.2 percent.
Total tobacco volume grew 1.3 percent from last year to 130.2 BnU.
Further, the company said its fiscal 2023 guidance remains unchanged as operational uncertainties remain.
For the year, JT Group still projects profit attributable to decrease 0.6 percent from last year to 440.0 billion yen or 247.91 yen per basic share.
Operating profit is still forecast to be down 6.4 percent to 612.0 billion yen. Revenue is forecast to decrease 1.1 percent to 2.63 trillion yen.
