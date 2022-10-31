|
JT Group Q3 Adj. Operating Profit Rises; Revises Full Year Guidance Upwards
(RTTNews) - JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) said, on a reported basis, third quarter adjusted operating profit increased by 20.7% to 223.0 billion yen, driven by positive currency movements from a weaker Japanese yen. At constant FX, adjusted operating profit increased by 3.8% to 191.7 billion yen.
Profit increased by 23.0% to 139.7 billion yen, driven by an increase in operating profit, partially offset by increasing financing costs.
Revenue increased by 19.3% to 741.7 billion yen, driven by increases across all businesses. At constant FX, core revenue increased by 4.7% to 623.8 billion yen.
The company revised upward its adjusted operating profit guidance at constant FX by 56.0 billion yen to 660.0 billion yen. On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit is revised upward by 103.0 billion yen to 728.0 billion yen. Revenue forecast is revised upward by 182.0 billion yen to 2.67 trillion yen.
The company plans to increase annual dividend guidance by 38 yen to 188 yen.
