JTEKT To Establish Vietnam Sales Unit To Expand Industrial And Aftermarket Reach

(RTTNews) - JTEKT Corp. (JTEKF, JTEKY, 6473.T), a Japanese automotive and industrial manufacturer, on Monday announced it will establish JTEKT Sales Vietnam Company Ltd. in Hanoi to strengthen its sales network amid rising demand for industrial-machinery bearings and aftermarket products in Vietnam.

The establishment is in December, and the operation starts in April 2025.

The product includes various bearings for industrial machinery and automotive parts for the aftermarket.

The company said that the investment supports its strategy under JTEKT Group 2030 Vision to increase the value of its existing product portfolio while expanding into new business domains.

The new entity will allow JTEKT to engage more directly with customers nationwide, shifting from a model centered on local distributors to one that emphasizes stronger product proposals, technical support, and service responsiveness.

A representative office will also be set up in Ho Chi Minh City.

The company plans to broaden its aftermarket offerings beyond bearings to include automotive components and other commercial products, enabling solutions tailored to local market needs.

