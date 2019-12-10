JTI Awarded Asia Pacific Top Employer for 6th Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has further cemented its reputation as a company where its people come first by being recognized as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific for the sixth consecutive year.

Further to the regional accreditation, JTI once again received the national Top Employer certification in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore and Thailand. Building on these successes, the Korean market was also added to this distinguished list for 2020 so that 10 JTI offices and factories across nine countries in the region have been certified. This achievement confirms JTI's status as an employer of choice where its people are its priority and showcases its commitment to building a business for the long term in Asia Pacific and around the world.

"At JTI, people are valued for who they are and for what they can bring. But it is our role in HR to invest in our people so that they are optimally supported and developed for a rewarding career at JTI", says Mike Griffiths, JTI's People & Culture Vice President for Asia Pacific. "Putting our people first is at the heart of what we do. With a spirit and culture where people are empowered to deliver our company vision and values, we believe that everyone counts and has a role to play in our success. In a region where we have grown significantly in recent years, it is crucial that we strive to be the best we can be for our people and continue to nurture our talent at all levels of the organization for future business growth."

Work place initiatives that JTI implement in the Asia Pacific region include:

Our pan-regional Asia Pacific Management Trainee Program, 'Explore', that builds functional expertise and a broad business perspective with multicultural awareness, through rotational assignments across the region.

Programs aimed at empowering women and enabling leadership were launched across the region in 2018 including accredited markets like Malaysia and Singapore with their lunch & learn sessions to support understanding of unconscious bias and other Diversity & Inclusion themes.

and with their lunch & learn sessions to support understanding of unconscious bias and other Diversity & Inclusion themes. JTI's Employee Engagement Survey that is conducted globally every three years and the results are communicated to all employees. Action plans are developed and delivered in markets based on these results. Each market then follows up with a pulse survey.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world and companies are assessed on the following criteria: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits, and Culture.

David Plink, CEO at the Top Employers Institute, said: "Recognizing our regional Certified Top Employers 2020 is an extremely proud moment for us all. This level of certification showcases the dedication to the consistent application of HR excellence on a regional level - an impressive commitment to enriching the world of work. Congratulations!"

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

