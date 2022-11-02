Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse and Jefferies Investor Conferences

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral medicines with enhanced therapeutic index to serve genetically defined patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer, will be making a business update presentation and meeting with institutional investors at the following conferences in November 2022:

Event: Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, Ranchos Palos Verde, CA Date: Monday, November 7 – Thursday, November 10, 2022 Participant: Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. Time: 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. PST (5:35 – 6:05 p.m. EST) on Wednesday, November 9



Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London Date: Tuesday, November 15 – Thursday, November 17 Participant: Syed Kazmi, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. Time: 8:35 a.m. GMT (3:35 a.m. EST) on Wednesday, November 16

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral medicines with enhanced therapeutic index to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases for genetically defined patients. Its advanced structure based discovery engine, TIBEO (Therapeutic Index and Brain Exposure Optimization), has been validated through successful partnerships including with Blueprint Medicines. The Company's pipeline, consists of a first-in-class dual epigenetic modifier, JBI-802, currently in a Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors, a novel brain-penetrant modulator of PRMT5 for which an IND has been accepted, brain penetrant and gut restrictive PDL1 inhibitors, as well as PAD4 inhibitors for oncology and inflammatory indications. The Company is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey and guided by globally renowned scientific advisors. For more: www.jubilanttx.com, Twitter @JubilantTx, LinkedIn

