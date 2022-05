Jubilee parties: have a right royal time - without breaking the bank

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Getting into the party spirit needn’t cost a fortune. From food and drink to bunting, we offer some tipsWhether or not you are a fan of the royal family, there will be no escaping the Queen’s platinum jubilee, with thousands of events – from back garden gatherings to mile-long street parties – taking place from 2 to 5 June.According to the Co-op, an estimated 39 million adults will be doing something to celebrate. Continue reading...