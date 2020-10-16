JUD care Launches International Partner Program for Its Portable Ward sROOM, a Revolutionary Solution for Patient Isolation

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JUD care, a leading high-tech enterprise in the field of smart medical and healthcare solutions, has kicked off its international partner program for its newly-launched portable ward sRoom ("sRoom"), a revolutionary solution for patient isolation that enables medical staff to quickly set up emergency isolation rooms in different locations. In just 10 minutes, a 6+ square meter single-person negative pressure isolation room can be erected, making it an important equipment for health emergencies, especially when it comes to combating infectious diseases. Persons or organizations interested in this International Partner Program are encouraged to inquire by contacting the company directly at judcare@clearofchina.com.

"Isolation is the basic and ultimate solution to prevent and control respiratory infections. JUD care's portable ward sROOM, which well represents our mission, Empower Healthcare with Technology and Commence, is a revolutionary solution for instant isolation, helping medical staff to implement fast and reliable interventions to contain the spread of virus, as well as safeguard human health." said He Wei, COO of JUD care. "The sudden outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world has emphasized the need for international coordination. We welcome more people to join us as our international partners in this global battle."

The sRoom offers complete isolation, advanced filtration, and fresh-to-dirty airflow, creating a negative pressure environment that prevents contaminated air leakage and reduces the concentration of infectious particles inside the room. The fireproof canopy creates an airtight space, and the automatic door lock system eliminates hand contact, thus reducing any risk of transmission. Meanwhile, multiple air filters supply fresh air at a rate of 150m3/h, while the exhaust outlet with HEPA filter and double disinfection system captures over 99.99% of particles, ventilating the room more than 12 times per hour to reduce the concentration of pathogens.

To create a smart and efficient medical environment, the sRoom is equipped with a wide range of intelligent interactions. It monitors and displays critical information on the LCD touchscreen in real-time, including room pressure, temperature, humidity levels, air quality, and more. Meanwhile, the adjustable temperature control system maintains a temperature of between 20-26°C, creating a comfortable medical environment.

In addition, It is safe and reliable. With an emergency back-up power supply and dual control system, as well as automatic reminders that flag the service life of components, the sRoom maintains operations in the case of power failure.

Moreover, this cost-effective solution is highly mobile and easy to deploy, thanks to its universal wheels and compact shape when folded. When set up, the sRoom can accommodate a hospital bed, medical equipment, and even a built-in dry toilet, socket, and oxygen pipe. After use, the metal frame and reusable tarp can be simply disinfected, folded, and stored.

Providing instant patient isolation and effective infection control through an intuitive experience, the sRoom offers significant value to wide-ranging health departments at an advantageous one-time investment, serving as a key equipment in various healthcare scenarios.

About JUD care

JUD care is one of the leading high-tech enterprise in the field of smart medical and healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, JUD care possesses a complete R&D, marketing, and service network and more than 1,400 employees. Its products and services can be found in more than 3,500 hospitals in 30 provinces across China and over 50 countries & regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://s-room.clearofchina.com/ or follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/judcare/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jud-care-launches-international-partner-program-for-its-portable-ward-sroom-a-revolutionary-solution-for-patient-isolation-301153927.html

SOURCE JUD care