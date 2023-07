Judge Approves Microsoft-Activision Merger

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The biggest merger in tech industry history just got the green light.On Tuesday, a federal judge in California denied the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction seeking to block Microsoft 's monster $69 billion deal to acquire games-maker Activision Blizzard -- in effect, giving the merger the go-ahead. Mark it as a major loss for FTC chair Lina Khan.Continue reading