28.06.2024 13:15:00
Judge Rejects Visa and Mastercard Settlement. Should Investors in the Stocks Worry?
A federal judge recently rejected an antitrust settlement between Visa (NYSE: V), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and merchants over interchange, or swipe, fees. The proposed settlement was largely considered a win for the two credit card processors at the time.Let's look at the original settlement, what happens next, and what long-term impact the situation could have on the stocks of Visa and Mastercard.Back in March, Visa and Mastercard agreed to a settlement with retailers to an antitrust class-action lawsuit that began back in 2005. The merchants alleged that the two credit card processors colluded with card-issuing banks to inflate interchange fees and prevent them from directing consumers to cheaper options.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
