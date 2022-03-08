|
Judgment in patent infringement case - Advanced Bionics files appeal
Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Stäfa (Switzerland), March 8, 2022 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, informs that the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany has reached a judgment in the first instance in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH (Med-El) against its German subsidiary Advanced Bionics GmbH and Swiss subsidiary Advanced Bionics AG (AB). The court's judgment includes an injunction which, if and when enforced by Med-El, would prevent sales of the HiRes Ultra 3D cochlear implant in and from Germany. AB believes the complaint has no merit and has therefore appealed the judgment. The judgment does not affect Sonova's guidance for financial year 2021/22.
AB will continue to offer its existing and also 1.5T MRI-safe product HiRes Ultra and related accessories in Germany. If enforced, the injunction by Med-El is expected to reduce annual revenues by a mid- to high-single digit million euro amount.
AB has carefully investigated the patent involved and concluded that the patent asserted by Med-El is not infringed and/or not valid. While the ultimate outcome of the dispute remains open, AB continues to believe the complaint has no merit and is vigorously defending its position and intellectual property in court. AB strongly disagrees with the judgment and has appealed the decision. In connection with the appeal, AB will request the appellate court to issue a temporary stay of enforcement of the injunction.
About Sonova
Sonova operates through four businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants - and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.
In the 2020/21 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 2.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 585 million. Over 15,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.
For more information please visit www.sonova.com.
Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
