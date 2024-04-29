|
29.04.2024 15:08:18
Judgment on FRH request for grace period extension
Judgment on FRH request for grace period extension
Paris, 29 April 2024
Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR0000125585) hereby informs as follows: On behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský) ("FRH”), it is hereby announced that FRH has received on 25 April 2024 a judgment of the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the Netherlands, granting a thirty-day extension pursuant to Article 5:72(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) of the thirty-day period provided in Article 5:72(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act in relation to FRH's acquisition of predominant control over Cnova N.V. resulting from the completion of Casino Group's financial restructuring announced on 28 March 2024. Reference is also made to the press release of 19 April 2024, published by Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. on behalf of FRH in this respect.
***
This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,02
|-3,24%
