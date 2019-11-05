|
Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Hochelaga
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Christine Baudouin on November 4, 2019.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Hochelaga, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.
Party
Candidate
Votes
Liberal Party of Canada
Soraya Martinez Ferrada
18,008
Bloc Québécois
Simon Marchand
17,680
New Democratic Party
Catheryn Roy-Goyette
11,451
Green Party of Canada
Robert D. Morais
2,618
Conservative Party of Canada
Christine Marcoux
2,381
People's Party of Canada
Stepan Balatsko
377
Parti Rhinocéros Party
Chinook Blais-Leduc
314
Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada
Christine Dandenault
107
Communist Party of Canada
JP Fortin
101
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
SOURCE Elections Canada
