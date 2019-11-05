+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 21:32:00

Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Hochelaga

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount. 

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Christine Baudouin on November 4, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Hochelaga, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

 

Party

Candidate

Votes

Liberal Party of Canada

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

18,008

Bloc Québécois

Simon Marchand

17,680

New Democratic Party

Catheryn Roy-Goyette

11,451

Green Party of Canada

Robert D. Morais

2,618

Conservative Party of Canada

Christine Marcoux

2,381

People's Party of Canada

Stepan Balatsko

377

Parti Rhinocéros Party

Chinook Blais-Leduc

314

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Christine Dandenault

107

Communist Party of Canada

JP Fortin

101

 

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Rekorden mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls hinzugewinnen. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street ging gebremst weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Dienstag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB