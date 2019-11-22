Judy Garland "The Man That Got Away" (The Remix), Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart Hit, Released Today

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capitol/UMe digitally releases the radio edit, extended mix, and instrumental version of Eric Kupper's hot new remix for entertainment icon Judy Garland's "The Man That Got Away," already a chart-topping fixture on Billboard's Dance Club Song chart. The remix, re-imagined by Kupper from Garland's legendary 1961 album, Judy at Carnegie Hall, debuted as the chart's No. 1 Breakout track; in following weeks it was the Hot Shot Debut (No. 41) and a Power Pick (No. 30), all with a bullet, and it continues to move up the list. This week, the track is No. 26 (with a bullet), in sync with today's commercial release debut. The remix's success adds to Eric Kupper's impressive tally of more than 120 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Dance Club chart, including his history-making three consecutive No. 1 remixes in 2018-'19 for Diana Ross's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Coming Out/Upside Down," and "The Boss," released by Motown/UMe.

Purchase / stream "The Man That Got Away" (The Remix) – radio edit, extended mix, and instrumental: https://UMe.lnk.to/JudyGarlandRemix

Kupper's new spin on "The Man That Got Away" is a contemporary salute to Judy Garland's storied music career in the studio and on the stage. The remix arrives amidst the international success of JUDY, the acclaimed new film from director Rupert Goold starring Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, and Michael Gambon. JUDY opened in theaters on September 27. A new feature documentary, Sid & Judy, premiered on Showtime in October. Directed by Stephen Kijak, the film is a revealing new look at Judy Garland and her relationship with her third husband Sidney Luft, fifty years after her tragic, untimely death.

