Jukin Media Names Lee Essner Co-CEO, Promotes Two Other Key Executives

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukin Media, the leader in user-generated entertainment, today announced that Lee Essner, Jukin's former President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named Co-Chief Executive Officer; Essner Joins Jonathan Skogmo, Founder of Jukin Media, at the co-Chief Executive rank.

Hired first in 2013 to be President and Chief Operating Officer of Jukin Media, Essner has been instrumental in Jukin's growth from 20-person startup exclusively in Los Angeles to a 200+ person global business with offices in LA, New York, London, and New Delhi. At various times throughout Essner's tenure, he has overseen numerous key parts of the business, while also working to drive its overall strategy. In their Co-CEO roles, Essner will continue to oversee Jukin's brands business, sales, corporate and business development, operations, legal, and finance, while Skogmo will continue to oversee Jukin's licensing business, original productions, marketing, creative, development, and culture.

"Jukin would not be where we are today if not for the tremendous wealth of experience and shrewd leadership that Lee has brought to this company," said Skogmo. "I'm as excited about Jukin's future today as I have been at any point over the past decade, and I look forward to continuing to grow this business together with Lee and the rest of the Jukin family."

"This journey with Jukin Media has been among the most rewarding professional experiences of my life, and I'm thrilled to take the CEO mantle alongside Jon to lead this company and our incredibly hard-working and talented staff into its second decade and its next phase of growth," said Essner.

Joining Essner with promotions in Jukin's executive ranks are: Anton Reut, Jukin's former Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, who will be filling Essner's vacated Chief Operating Officer role; and Civonne Ahal, former VP, Rights Management at Jukin who's been elevated to Senior Vice President, Rights Management. Reut joined Jukin in early 2018 following stints as Chief Operating Officer at Onestop Internet, an ecommerce services company, and as VP, Product at US Auto Parts. Ahal joined Jukin in 2013 as a member of the Rights Management department, which she has helped shape into an industry leader in digital rights, and which she now leads as Senior Vice President.

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin is owner and operator of a portfolio of digital video properties that includes FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy; the properties combine for more than 200 million fans online, and they receive more than five million hours of watch time across OTT streaming platforms. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user-generated video content. Visit http://www.jukinmedia.com for more information.

