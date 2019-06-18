18.06.2019 23:13:00

Julie Baldwin, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Baldwin, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Technology as a Director and National Medication Solution Executive at Becton Dickinson.               

With a global area of distribution, Becton Dickinson is a global medical technology company, leading in patient and healthcare worker safety and the technologies that enable medical research, clinical laboratories, and medical logistics.

Amassing over 15 years of experience in the healthcare field, Ms. Baldwin specializes in Hospital operations, IT infrastructure relating to medication, and Continuum.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Baldwin received her Master of Business Administration degree in Business - Healthcare and Administration from Baker College Business and Corporate Services.

To further her professional development, Ms. Baldwin was a member of the National Nurses Association, Healthcare Executive Fellow, and Sigma Theta Tau.

For additional information, please visit www.bd.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julie-baldwin-rn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300870655.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

