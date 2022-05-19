19.05.2022 07:29:31

Julius Baer 4-month Margins Down; On Track To Meet FY22 Targets

(RTTNews) - Swiss private lender Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Thursday lower gross margin and adjusted pre-tax margin in the first four months of fiscal 2022. For the full year, the company said it is firmly on track to achieve its financial targets.

Gross margin in the first four months of 2022 was close to 85 basis points, down 5 basis points from the nearly 90 basis points realised in the same period last year. Gross margin improved more than 7 basis points from the more than 77 basis points achieved in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted pre-tax margin was 30 basis points, lower than prior year's 36 basis points, but higher than the 24 basis points recorded in the second half of 2021.

Due mainly to the changes in the gross margin, the adjusted cost/income ratio was 63 percent, up from around 60 percent last year.

The company recorded 2.7 billion Swiss francs net outflows in the first four months of 2022.

At the end of April 2022, assets under management or AuM amounted to 457 billion francs, a year-to-date decrease of 5 percent. The decline was driven by negative market performance, corporate divestments and client deleveraging.

At the end of April 2022, approximately 1.6 percent of Julius Baer's AuM were related to Russian persons neither entitled to residency in the European Economic Area nor in Switzerland.

Julius Baer said its market risk exposure to Russia is not significant and is tightly managed.

For 2022, the final year of the current strategic cycle, Julius Baer is targeting an adjusted cost/income ratio of less than 67 percent and an adjusted pre-tax margin range of 25-28 bp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnlicher Wochenausklang: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX steigt über 14.000 Punkte -- Asiatische Börsen erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legen am Freitag nach den Vortagesverlusten deutlich zu. Auch die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich heute erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen