Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Julius Baer announces CHF 600 million share buy-back and revised capital distribution policy



02-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 2 October 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. today announces the launch of a new share buy-back programme of up to CHF 600 million. The Group also announces a revised capital distribution policy. Following regulatory approval and in light of the Group’s strong capital position, the Board of Directors of Julius Baer has approved a new share buy-back programme. The programme authorises the repurchase of shares in Julius Baer Group Ltd. up to a total value of CHF 600 million. The programme is expected to launch in the coming weeks and be completed within one year. Its execution is subject to prevailing market conditions. The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Group also announces an update to its capital distribution policy, covering dividend payout and share buy-backs: The Group intends to maintain a dividend payout range between 40% and 60% of IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders. It is the Group’s ambition to distribute a progressive dividend per share, absent exceptional circumstances.

Julius Baer remains committed to sustaining a robust capital position with a target CET1 capital ratio of 15%. Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “The Board is pleased with the progress Stefan and the senior management team have made in addressing legacy issues, as well as with the honest and transparent dialogue maintained with the regulator throughout the process. While it is important to learn from the past, we are now fully focused on the future and remain committed to sustainable, quality growth. Our revised capital policy reflects the strong capital-generative nature of our business, as well as a balanced approach to capital distribution – returning surplus capital to shareholders while safeguarding the financial strength and flexibility needed to advance our long-term strategic objectives and our reconfirmed financial goals for the current 2026–2028 cycle.” Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 547 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

End of Inside Information