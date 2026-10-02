Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
|
02.10.2026 07:00:15
Julius Baer announces CHF 600 million share buy-back and revised capital distribution policy
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 2 October 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. today announces the launch of a new share buy-back programme of up to CHF 600 million. The Group also announces a revised capital distribution policy.
Following regulatory approval and in light of the Group’s strong capital position, the Board of Directors of Julius Baer has approved a new share buy-back programme. The programme authorises the repurchase of shares in Julius Baer Group Ltd. up to a total value of CHF 600 million. The programme is expected to launch in the coming weeks and be completed within one year. Its execution is subject to prevailing market conditions. The shares will be bought via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
The Group also announces an update to its capital distribution policy, covering dividend payout and share buy-backs:
Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “The Board is pleased with the progress Stefan and the senior management team have made in addressing legacy issues, as well as with the honest and transparent dialogue maintained with the regulator throughout the process. While it is important to learn from the past, we are now fully focused on the future and remain committed to sustainable, quality growth. Our revised capital policy reflects the strong capital-generative nature of our business, as well as a balanced approach to capital distribution – returning surplus capital to shareholders while safeguarding the financial strength and flexibility needed to advance our long-term strategic objectives and our reconfirmed financial goals for the current 2026–2028 cycle.”
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2409282
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2409282 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Julius Bär
|
08:36
|Julius Bär kündigt Aktienrückkauf über 600 Millionen Franken an (dpa-AFX)
|
07:00
|Julius Baer announces CHF 600 million share buy-back and revised capital distribution policy (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Julius Bär kündigt CHF 600 Millionen Aktienrückkauf und überarbeitete Ausschüttungspolitik an (EQS Group)
|
01.10.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI fällt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: SLI gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SLI präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.26
|SLI aktuell: SLI zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Julius Bär
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Julius Bär
|77,88
|2,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenschluss kaum verändert erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte am Freitag mit Gewinnen starten. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.