Julius Baer announces successful completion of share buy-back programme



01.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Zurich, 1 March 2023 Julius Baer Group Ltd. today announces the end of the share buy-back programme launched in March 2022. The stated objective of the buy-back programme, initiated on 2 March 2022, to repurchase up to CHF 400 million of Julius Baer Group Ltd. shares has been reached and therefore the programme is complete. Under this programme, Julius Baer repurchased a total of 7,799,460 registered shares at an average price per share of CHF 51.29 for a total volume of CHF 400 million on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this programme will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 13 April 2023. More information on the completed share buy-back programme is available at www.juliusbaer.com/sharebuyback. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 424 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

