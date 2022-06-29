Julius Baer appoints Luigi Vignola to the Executive Board

Zurich, 29 June 2022 Julius Baer today announced that effective 1 July 2022, its Markets unit will become a separate division under the continued leadership of the current Head Markets Luigi Vignola. As a result, Luigi Vignola will join the Executive Boards of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. as an additional member. This organisational restructuring and appointment reflect the importance of the Markets division for Julius Baer in providing a leading wealth management offering to its clients.

Luigi Vignola joined Julius Baers Structured Products area in 2009. In 2012 he moved to Singapore to lead Julius Baers Asian products teams as Head Markets and Advisory Solutions and successfully expanded the Banks franchise in the region. In 2017 he was appointed Global Head Structured Products and relocated back to Switzerland, taking over as the head of the Banks Markets unit in 2019.

Julius Baers CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said: I am delighted to welcome Luigi Vignola to the Executive Boards of Julius Baer. He and his team in Markets have delivered excellent results over the last few years and are continuously expanding our solution offering. Given his outstanding performance and in-depth expertise in financial markets, I am confident that he will contribute to successfully shaping and implementing our strategy in the years to come.