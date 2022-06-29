|
29.06.2022 07:00:08
Julius Baer appoints Luigi Vignola to the Executive Board
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Zurich, 29 June 2022 Julius Baer today announced that effective 1 July 2022, its Markets unit will become a separate division under the continued leadership of the current Head Markets Luigi Vignola. As a result, Luigi Vignola will join the Executive Boards of Julius Baer Group Ltd. and Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. as an additional member. This organisational restructuring and appointment reflect the importance of the Markets division for Julius Baer in providing a leading wealth management offering to its clients.
Luigi Vignola joined Julius Baers Structured Products area in 2009. In 2012 he moved to Singapore to lead Julius Baers Asian products teams as Head Markets and Advisory Solutions and successfully expanded the Banks franchise in the region. In 2017 he was appointed Global Head Structured Products and relocated back to Switzerland, taking over as the head of the Banks Markets unit in 2019.
Julius Baers CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said: I am delighted to welcome Luigi Vignola to the Executive Boards of Julius Baer. He and his team in Markets have delivered excellent results over the last few years and are continuously expanding our solution offering. Given his outstanding performance and in-depth expertise in financial markets, I am confident that he will contribute to successfully shaping and implementing our strategy in the years to come.
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of April 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 457 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|
1386009 29.06.2022
