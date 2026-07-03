Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Julius Baer appoints Peter Burrill as Chief Financial Officer and Member of Executive Board



03-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 3 July 2026 – Julius Baer Group announced today the appointment of Peter Burrill as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of its Executive Board, effective 17 August 2026 subject to final regulatory approval. This follows the Group’s previous announcement in April that Evie Kostakis, Julius Baer’s current CFO, is stepping down and will leave the Group following an orderly transition. Peter Burrill is a senior finance professional with over 30 years of experience working in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. He joins Julius Baer from Standard Chartered, where he worked for nine years, most recently as interim Group CFO and member of the Group Management Team. This followed five years as Group Head, Central Finance and Deputy CFO, where he transformed the Finance function, from core infrastructure and operating model to building a high-performing international team. He previously worked at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt as Group Controller and Co-Head of Group Finance, responsible for oversight of all group-wide finance functions, including financial reporting and regulatory policy. He started his career at KPMG, where he spent 20 years as an auditor in the firm’s Financial Services practice, and was a partner in the Munich and Frankfurt offices. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pete to Julius Baer. He brings profound depth and breadth of financial expertise, having led the full range of finance and regulatory functions. With extensive international experience across our core markets and working at a bank strongly focused on wealth management, he will be an outstanding addition to our team as we continue to strengthen and grow our leading wealth franchise and build on the strong partnerships across all stakeholder groups.” He continued: “I also want to thank Evie for her countless contributions to Julius Baer over her career. We wish her every success in the future.” Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading independent Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 528 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

End of Inside Information