Julius Baer Board of Directors announces two new Director nominations

Sir Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “I am pleased to nominate Caroline and Elaine to the Board at the next AGM as they each bring significant expertise. Elaine has deep experience with cultural transformation and building highly engaged teams to drive business outcomes. Caroline provides the Board with additional knowledge and experience in private banking, and particularly the private banking market in Switzerland.”

Caroline Kuhnert is a highly regarded wealth management executive and experienced board director in financial services. During her 20 years in wealth management at UBS, her last role as a member of the Global Wealth Management Executive Committee in Zurich, she led on- and off-shore businesses across Europe, Switzerland, Emerging Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Latam, and Asia. She also led the Ultra High Net Worth and Global Family Office Business in EMEA, a significant contributor to the overall P&L at a time of product innovation and broader value creation for clients. Caroline has considerable experience in cross-border risk management and restructuring. She has built high-performing teams through cycles and understands the role remuneration plays in a private banking context. Austrian by birth, she is also a Swiss passport holder, resides in Switzerland, and benefits from significant experience within the Swiss Financial Services industry.

Elaine Arden is a highly experienced FTSE100 Group Human Resources Director who is well regarded for the role she played in helping transform two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). As Group HR Director at RBS, she worked closely with the Chief Executive to stabilise, shrink, and fundamentally reshape the international group which had around 120 000 employees across 30 countries. More recently, at HSBC, she supported the organisational transformation and strategic pivot of a group with approximately 220 000 employees across 64 countries. This was undoubtedly one of the largest and most complex HR roles in the banking industry globally, and she had the unusual distinction of working with three different Group CEOs during her tenure, before retiring last year. She worked closely with the boards of both businesses, on cultural transformation, remuneration, workforce engagement, talent, and succession, and served on several internal boards.

Sir Noel Quinn added: “In March, the Board announced that it was actively engaged in the recruitment and selection of highly qualified female candidates who will further enhance its capabilities and also support its commitment to meeting diversity requirements. We have identified two exceptional, experienced directors, who will add tremendous value to the Board.”

Further details on Board and committee composition will be provided with the AGM circular to be published in March 2027 ahead of the AGM to be held in April 2027.