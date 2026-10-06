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06.10.2026 07:00:13

Julius Baer Board of Directors announces two new Director nominations

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Julius Baer Board of Directors announces two new Director nominations

06.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 6 October 2026 – Julius Baer Group today announced that Caroline Kuhnert and Elaine Arden will be nominated to join the Board of Directors at the 2027 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sir Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “I am pleased to nominate Caroline and Elaine to the Board at the next AGM as they each bring significant expertise. Elaine has deep experience with cultural transformation and building highly engaged teams to drive business outcomes. Caroline provides the Board with additional knowledge and experience in private banking, and particularly the private banking market in Switzerland.”

Caroline Kuhnert is a highly regarded wealth management executive and experienced board director in financial services. During her 20 years in wealth management at UBS, her last role as a member of the Global Wealth Management Executive Committee in Zurich, she led on- and off-shore businesses across Europe, Switzerland, Emerging Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Latam, and Asia. She also led the Ultra High Net Worth and Global Family Office Business in EMEA, a significant contributor to the overall P&L at a time of product innovation and broader value creation for clients. Caroline has considerable experience in cross-border risk management and restructuring. She has built high-performing teams through cycles and understands the role remuneration plays in a private banking context. Austrian by birth, she is also a Swiss passport holder, resides in Switzerland, and benefits from significant experience within the Swiss Financial Services industry.

Elaine Arden is a highly experienced FTSE100 Group Human Resources Director who is well regarded for the role she played in helping transform two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). As Group HR Director at RBS, she worked closely with the Chief Executive to stabilise, shrink, and fundamentally reshape the international group which had around 120 000 employees across 30 countries. More recently, at HSBC, she supported the organisational transformation and strategic pivot of a group with approximately 220 000 employees across 64 countries. This was undoubtedly one of the largest and most complex HR roles in the banking industry globally, and she had the unusual distinction of working with three different Group CEOs during her tenure, before retiring last year. She worked closely with the boards of both businesses, on cultural transformation, remuneration, workforce engagement, talent, and succession, and served on several internal boards.

Sir Noel Quinn added: “In March, the Board announced that it was actively engaged in the recruitment and selection of highly qualified female candidates who will further enhance its capabilities and also support its commitment to meeting diversity requirements. We have identified two exceptional, experienced directors, who will add tremendous value to the Board.”

Further details on Board and committee composition will be provided with the AGM circular to be published in March 2027 ahead of the AGM to be held in April 2027.

 

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 547 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2410764

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410764  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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