Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer confirms conclusion of FINMA enforcement procedure in legacy matters



29-Sep-2026 / 06:46 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 29 September 2026 – Julius Baer Group Ltd. notes today’s announcement by FINMA that the consolidated enforcement procedure has been concluded. The procedure concerned a major credit event that occurred in the former private debt business, as well as legacy matters related to certain client groups in the area of AML. All of these matters occurred before the current management team was appointed. Julius Baer acknowledges the conclusions which, as noted in FINMA’s announcement, have been addressed proactively by the Group through comprehensive remedial measures, in alignment with FINMA. These have been implemented by the completely revamped Executive Board and as part of the Group’s new strategy. Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer, said: “Today we’ve reached an important milestone, which is a recognition of our efforts over the past 20 months. The renewed management team, in alignment with FINMA, initiated and implemented a series of measures to swiftly address long-standing legacy matters. We would like to thank FINMA for the open and constructive dialogue and our employees for their dedication, commitment, and professionalism.” He continued: “These significant changes have made Julius Baer the simpler and stronger organisation it is today, with a solid foundation and a clear strategic direction. We are fully focused on the future and look forward to delivering sustainable, high-quality growth and long-term value for our clients, shareholders, and all other stakeholders.” In addition to the wind-down of its private debt business and related measures that significantly impacted compensation of the employees involved, the Group also introduced a revised risk and compliance framework in line with its new wealth management strategy. The Risk organisation and processes were fundamentally upgraded, including the delineation of Risk, Legal, and Compliance functions. The Group has strengthened its first and second lines of defence while embedding a culture of disciplined risk ownership throughout the organisation. The governance framework was renewed at the level of the Board of Directors and Executive Board, and a new senior management team is in place. Confirmation of strategy and update on share buy-backs

Looking ahead, the Group continues to execute on its Strategic Cycle 2026–2028 and remains committed to delivering its medium-term financial targets. As part of this, it is diligently pursuing the implementation of its revised risk and compliance framework, as recently confirmed in the 2026 half-year results announcement. The requirement to hold additional CET1 capital of CHF 250 million results in a de facto minimum CET1 capital ratio requirement of 9.4%. This is a reduction from the previous requirement of CHF 500 million. Julius Baer’s reported CET1 capital ratio was 18.5% at the end of June 2026, confirming the Group’s robust capital position. Julius Baer confirms that a request regarding its share buy-back programme has been submitted to FINMA pending final approval. Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 547 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This media release by Julius Baer Group Ltd. (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industries in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions in Switzerland, the European Union and elsewhere, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company and its subsidiaries, and their directors, officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this media release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

End of Inside Information