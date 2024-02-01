Julius Baer FY23 Profit Down, To Exit Private Debt Business; CEO Philipp Rickenbacher Resigns

(RTTNews) - Swiss banker Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its fiscal 2023, significantly impacted by the full loss allowance for the largest exposure in its private debt business.

The company also announced its decision to exit private debt business, and that CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is stepping down.

For the year, IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders decreased 52 percent to 454 million Swiss francs from last year's 949.6 million francs. IFRS earnings per share fell 52 percent from last year to 2.21 francs.

Adjusted net profit, excluding M&A-related expenses, were 471.7 million francs, compared to 1.05 billion francs last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 2.30 francs.

The results reflected net credit losses of 606 million francs, which include full specific loan loss allowance of 586 million francs for largest private debt exposure disclosed on November 27, 2023.

Excluding the large private debt credit loss, underlying net profit was 947.2 million francs or 4.61 francs per share, compared to 1.05 billion francs a year ago.

Operating income for the year was 3.24 billion francs, lower than prior year's 3.85 billion francs. Net interest income grew 2% to 842 million francs from 823 million francs last year.

Assets under management grew 1% to 427 billion francs.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose an unchanged ordinary dividend of 2.60 francs per share for the financial year 2023. Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, the dividend will be paid on April 17.

The Board will consider a potential buy-back later in 2024.

In addition, the bank announced its decision to exit the private debt business. Going forward, Julius Baer will refocus all lending activities on mortgage and Lombard lending solutions.

In addition, the company announced that CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is stepping down from his role in mutual agreement with the Board of Directors.

The Board is launching an external search for his successor. In the meantime, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer Nic Dreckmann will step in as ad interim CEO.

David Nicol, member of the Board and Chairman of its Governance and Risk Committee, will not stand for re-election at the upcoming 2024 AGM.

The Board has appointed Richard M. Campbell-Breeden, non-executive Board member since 2018, as Vice-Chair.

Further, the Board of Directors and the Executive Board have jointly decided that the CEO and the five members of the Executive Board directly involved in credit decisions will not receive any variable compensation for 2023.

The compensation of the other members of the Executive Board members for 2023 will be substantially reduced and entirely share-based and deferred.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the members of the Governance and Risk Committee, will forego the share-based fees for their current term of office ending at the AGM on 11 April 2024 and awarded at the AGM 2023.

