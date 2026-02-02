Julius Bär Aktie

WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968

02.02.2026 07:05:13

Julius Baer Group announces changes to the Board of Directors

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Julius Baer Group announces changes to the Board of Directors

02.02.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Zurich, 2 February 2026 – Julius Baer Group today announced that Richard Campbell-Breeden has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will therefore step down from his current role as Vice Chairman at that point. He will be succeeded as Vice Chairman by Juerg Hunziker, subject to his re-election as a Board Director by shareholders.

Sir Noel Quinn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group, said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to Richard for his many important and valuable contributions to Julius Baer over the last eight years, particularly for his strong leadership since taking on the role as Vice Chairman in February 2024. Richard led the process to recruit a new CEO and Chairman of Julius Baer. Having successfully completed both additions and ensured a smooth transition, he has now decided that it is the right time for him to step down as Vice Chairman and retire from the Board at our 2026 AGM.

“I am delighted that Juerg has agreed to succeed Richard as Vice Chairman. Since I became Chairman, I have seen first-hand the value of Juerg’s 40 years of technology and financial services knowledge, both internationally and in Switzerland, as well as his experience as a CEO building high-quality customer-focused organisations. He is an excellent candidate for Vice Chairman.”

Mr. Hunziker’s appointment will ensure that the Board continues to have permanent senior representation within Switzerland, which remains a critical growth market for Julius Baer and where the business is headquartered.

In addition, Julius Baer Group also announced that Urban Angehrn has agreed to join the Board as an independent non-executive Director from the 2026 AGM, subject to shareholder approval.

Sir Noel Quinn added: “I am also pleased to welcome Urban to the Board. Urban has over 30 years of financial services experience in our home market of Switzerland, including most recently serving as CEO of FINMA and, prior to that, as a member of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Investment Officer of Zurich Insurance Group. Urban brings extensive experience in investment management and risk management within large and complex organisations, along with a great understanding of global financial markets, regulation, and corporate governance. I am confident that he will further strengthen the Board’s oversight of the business and experience of financial services in Switzerland.”

Further details on Board and committee composition will be provided with the AGM circular to be published in March.

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading independent Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 521 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2269286

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269286  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

