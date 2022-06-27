Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Execution of capital reduction

Zurich, 27 June 2022 Effective 27 June 2022, the capital reduction as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 12 April 2022 was executed by cancellation of 7,423,208 Julius Baer registered shares, bought back until 23 December 2021 under the share buyback programme launched in 2021. The registered share capital of Julius Baer Group Ltd. now amounts to CHF 4,276,024.80, divided into 213,801,240 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.02 each.

