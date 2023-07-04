04.07.2023 17:40:13

Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Execution of capital reduction

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
04.07.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Zurich, 4 July 2023 Effective 29 June 2023, the capital reduction as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 13 April 2023 was executed by cancellation of 7,799,460 Julius Baer registered shares, bought back until 28 February 2023 under the share buyback programme launched in 2022. The registered share capital of Julius Baer Group Ltd. now amounts to CHF 4,120,035.60, divided into 206,001,780 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.02 each.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 429 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1672705

 
End of News EQS News Service

1672705  04.07.2023 CET/CEST

