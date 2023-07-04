|
04.07.2023 17:40:13
Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Execution of capital reduction
|
Julius Baer Group Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 4 July 2023 Effective 29 June 2023, the capital reduction as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 13 April 2023 was executed by cancellation of 7,799,460 Julius Baer registered shares, bought back until 28 February 2023 under the share buyback programme launched in 2022. The registered share capital of Julius Baer Group Ltd. now amounts to CHF 4,120,035.60, divided into 206,001,780 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.02 each.
Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1672705
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1672705 04.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!